Homicide Suspect Captured Days After Escaping Fresno Police Headquarters Through Window

A 21-year-old man accused of murder was caught Thursday nearly a week after he climbed through a window and escaped Fresno police headquarters, police said.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer will provide details about Ibn Lugman Haqq’s capture at 10 a.m., Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Haqq escaped Friday night, hours after he was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Fresno man, authorities said. In that case, police said, Delon Agee was shot multiple times on July 5 and died at a hospital.

After his arrest, homicide detectives took Haqq to police headquarters, put him in an interrogation room and handcuffed one of his hands to a chair, authorities said.

