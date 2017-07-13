Chef and owner Barb Batiste of B Sweet Dessert Bar joined us live with her ice cream stuffed donuts that are creating quite the buzz in LA. B Sweet Dessert Bar is located at 2005 Sawtelle Blvd in Los Angeles. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
Ice Cream Stuffed Donuts With B Sweet Dessert Bar
-
4th of July Grilling With Chef Jamie Gwen
-
Sweet Combforts Debuting at Coachella
-
Sloan’s Ice Cream
-
The Pink Doughnut Box: The History of a Southern California Icon
-
Sweet Trends at B. Candy Store
-
-
Customers Allegedly Attack Florida McDonald’s Employee Over Ice Cream Machine That Was Out of Service
-
Easter Recipes With Chef Jamie Gwen
-
Starbucks Introduces New ‘Unicorn’ Frappucino
-
Massive Iceberg the Size of Delaware ‘Very Close’ to Breaking Away From Antarctica
-
Demolition of Prohibition-Era Wall Reveals Centuries-Old Wine Collection Dating Back to 1769
-
-
Today is Nationwide Annual Free Cone Day from 3-8p.m., Get Your Free Ice Cream at Carvel
-
New Dessert Goals Festival
-
One Trillion Ton Iceberg Breaks Away From Antarctica