Ice Cream Stuffed Donuts With B Sweet Dessert Bar

Chef and owner Barb Batiste of B Sweet Dessert Bar joined us live with her ice cream stuffed donuts that are creating quite the buzz in LA.  B Sweet Dessert Bar is located at 2005 Sawtelle Blvd in Los Angeles.  For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.