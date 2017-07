Los Angeles County firefighters are on the scene of a 5-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita on Thursday.

The medium-to-heavy brush fire began around 1:41 p.m. in the 23000 area of The Old Road and one outbuilding is currently burning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A second alarm has been requested and no other structures are currently threatened, said Inspector Joey Marron with the Department.

