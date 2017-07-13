× Man, 15-Year-Old Son Walk Out of Mount Baldy Area Trail After Being Lost for a Day

A Sunland man and his 15-year-old son walked out of a trail in the Mount Baldy area after getting lost the previous day, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Steven Honjio and his son, Tyler, left Manker Flats on Tuesday morning. They reached the summit in the afternoon and headed back down, but left the main trail and entered Goode Canyon, according to a sheriff’s news release.

They tried to find their way off the mountain, but stopped when the sun set and continued early Wednesday.

Family members became concerned when the pair did not return Tuesday morning and were unable to reach them, officials said.

A deputy found the hikers’ vehicle and a helicopter searched the area, but the pair were not found.

As a search and rescue team was about to search on the ground, a resident alerted authorities that the hikers had walked out of Goode Canyon and were at his home.

Both hikers were evaluated, provided water and taken back to their vehicle.

Authorities reminded hikers and visitors to be prepared and to have appropriate clothing, food, water, gear and the 10 essentials when hiking in the wilderness.