Man Arrested in Hesperia on Suspicion of Carjacking at Gunpoint Is a Wanted Felon in Nevada: Police

A 34-year-old man in Hesperia was arrested on charges of carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony evading after he led police on a car chase Thursday that ended when he crashed into a fence, according to the Hesperia Police Department.

Kevin Michael Kealoha, 34, was arrested by Hesperia police following reports of a carjacking at gunpoint involving a Honda Civic at the Chevron Station near 7th Ave on Main St., according to the Hesperia Police Department. Kealoha is accused of stealing the vehicle and then failing to stop when police tried pulling him over for a traffic stop.

From there, Kealoha allegedly led police on a chase that ended when he crashed the stolen car into a fence in the 12700 block of Farmington St. After that, he drove toward a marked police car and intentionally rammed into it, police said.

A stolen vehicle from Nevada was found in the Chevron station, and a handgun was discovered in the stolen Honda Civic — a weapon Hesperia officers believe Kealoha used to commit the carjacking, police said.

Kealoha is allegedly wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Nevada — including Las Vegas Metro, Henderson Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol — for a number of crimes. He also may be the outstanding suspect in an active shooter incident at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, and allegedly has active arrest warrants in Hawaii, according to Hesperia police.

Those with information are urged to call Sgt. Doug Hubbard at 760-947-1500, and anonymous tips can be directed to 800-782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.