San Fernando Police Shoot, Wound Assault Suspect Who Threw Object at Officer in Pacoima: LASD

A man suspected of assaulting customers in several businesses was shot by a San Fernando police officer in Pacoima, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to businesses on Foothill Boulevard regarding a man assaulting multiple patrons in several businesses before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers conducted a search of the area and found the man on Dronfield Avenue, south of Arroyo Street.

When they tried to detain the suspect, he ran into a narrow alley in the 12900 block of Corcoran Place and allegedly threw dirt into the face of one of the pursuing officers, temporarily blinding the officer, the release stated.

He then allegedly attempted to throw a large rock or brick at the same officer. Fearing for that officer’s safety, a second officer opened fire on the suspect, hitting him once in the upper torso, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was detained and treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition, the release stated.

His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would prefer to leave a tip anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.