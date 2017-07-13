Remains of Manhattan Beach Hiker Missing For 10 Months Found in Inyo County

The body of a 74-year-old Manhattan Beach hiker missing since last October has been found near Bishop Pass, officials said Thursday.

A group of Pacific Crest Trail hikers found the body of Robert “Bob” Woodie, approximately 300 feet off the Bishop Pass Trail last Thursday, according to a news release from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department.

The remains were recovered last Friday morning, and transported to the Inyo County Coroner where the body was identified as Woodie, the release stated.

Woodie had been missing since Oct. 16, 2016, when he did not return from a solo four-day backpacking trip in the Eastern Sierra. His route was from South Lake, outside Bishop, into Sequoia and Kings National Park via Bishop Pass. There was a large storm front with high winds and freezing conditions during that time.

The search area included Bishop Pass, Dusy Basin, Barrett Lakes and the John Muir Trail/Pacific Crest Trail between Muir Pass and Mather Pass.

More than 130 personnel participated in the large-scale multi-agency search and rescue, which began on Oct. 18 but was suspended 10 days later due to a series of winter storm.