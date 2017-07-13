spcaLA Friend for Life “Something for Summer”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach attending spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp™, a week-long day camp designed for 8-13 year olds. At camp, kids learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training — all while having fun with friends! Younger kids (8–10) participate in animal-related games, activities and crafts. They also learn the basics of animal handling and dog training, plus much more. Older campers (11–13) also participate in animal-related crafts and activities, see dog training demos, and learn obedience and agility training with shelter dogs.

This summer, the Counselor-in-Training (CIT) program has expanded into a separate age group for 14-17 year olds! CITs will explore animal-related careers, participate in more advanced dog training, assist with the care of our shelter pets, and develop leadership skills as they guide younger campers through various camp activities. The CIT program is a great opportunity for past campers who want to continue building on their camp experience, as well as 14-17 year old animal lovers joining for the first time! For more information, please check the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com