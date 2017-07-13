Teen Girl Says Bakersfield Police Beat Her After Mistaking Her for Male Suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a teenage girl claims she was beaten by officers and attacked by a police dog in June after they mistook her for a male suspect.

The probe was triggered only after Tatyana Hargrove described the police encounter in a video that was posted this week on the NAACP’s Facebook page. The confrontation has also sparked a petition demanding that the officers be placed on leave and that charges be filed against them.

In the widely circulated video, the 19-year-old Bakersfield resident, using crutches, said officers never told her why they stopped her on the afternoon of June 18.

“After they beat me and threw me in the cop car, that’s when they told me,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.