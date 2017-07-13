Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Human Trafficking of Underage Girl in Long Beach

Two men in Long Beach were each convicted of one felony count of human trafficking after they posted an online advertisement soliciting sex with an underage girl in 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Jamelvin Moore, 32, was sentenced to ten years in state prison while Michael Barnes, 35, was sentenced to five years in prison by a Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to the L.A. County DA’s office. Both men must register as lifetime sex offenders.

In January 2015, the two men worked together to post a listing on a classified advertising website that solicited sex with a minor, Deputy District Attorney Troy Davis, who prosecuted the case, said in a news release. Later, police met with the underage girl, and she told them that Moore and Barnes directed her to have sex for money.

The victim also led police to a home, where they arrested Moore and Barnes. The Long Beach Police Department investigated the case.