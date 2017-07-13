Valencia Man Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Prison After Attacking His Ex-Girlfriend, Stabbing Her Mother

Originally facing life in prison, a Valencia man will instead spend 12 years and six months behind bars for a stabbing attack in a Burbank home in 2015.

Cameron Reed Hansen has been on trial since Feb. 21 for attacking his ex-girlfriend as well as stabbing her mother and her mother’s partner. He was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of injuring his ex-girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

On the night of March 3, 2015, Hansen showed up unannounced at the home where his ex-girlfriend lived with her mother on Roselli Street. The two had been in a relationship for two years but broke up the day before the attack.

According to court testimony, the 31-year-old Hansen had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and “seemed slightly manic” when he arrived.

