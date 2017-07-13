Woman Killed in Multi-Car Crash Caused by Alleged Drunken Driver in Winnetka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected drunken driver caused a multi-vehicle crash that left a woman dead and several others injured in Winnetka early Thursday morning, police said.

The three-car collision occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 20700 block of Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

Three people in a Dodger Charger were speeding and lost control when they hit a Subaru, which then struck a third vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Andy Neiman said.

The third vehicle, being driven by a woman in her 20s, then struck a light pole, Neiman said.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, described only as a male, was in critical condition, Neiman said.

Both of the passengers in the Dodge were in serious condition and had to be extricated as the car was on fire, Neiman said.

The driver of the Subaru was not seriously injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but authorities believe alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

A resident who heard the impact of the crash was not surprised the collision occurred here.

“People speed here all the time … people need to just slow down,” said Donald Parmar.

Roscoe Boulevard between Mason Avenue and De Soto Avenue was expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m. due to the investigation.