× 2 Arcadia Teens Injured After Firework Explodes in Hand

Two teenage boys were injured after a firework exploded in their hands, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The accident occurred around 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of Bonita Street and Second Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were lighting the firework when it exploded, according to Sgt. Dan Crowther.

The 14-year-old teen was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries to one hand.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.