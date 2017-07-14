2 Woman Rob CVS Store With Stun Gun in Temple City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County deputies are investigating on Friday after two women were caught on surveillance video robbing a CVS Pharmacy store with a stun gun.

The robbery occurred on Thursday around 8:57 p.m. in the 5500 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

The women entered the store, placed several items in their personal bags and attempted to leave without paying, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department press release.

"They immediately went to specific areas of the store and cleaned out the shelves; by putting their forearms on the shelves and just swiping through and grabbing a bunch of items," said Det. Robert Leyba with the Department.

They stole an estimated $1,000 worth of merchandise, Leyba added.

As the pair were leaving a manager approached the women and one of the suspects produced a stun gun and activated it, the Department said.

The women are shown on camera holding the Taser towards employees before fleeing the scene in a red 4-door vehicle.

A similar incident was reported at a Vons grocery store in the area nearly an hour later, according to the Department.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Temple Sheriff Station at 626-285-7171.