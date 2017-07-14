3 Marines From Southern California Among 15 Killed in Mississippi Military Plane Crash

The Marine Corps has released the names of the 15 Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman who were killed in Monday’s crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi.

Among the slain were three Marines from Southern California: Capt. Sean E. Elliott of Orange, Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox of Ventura and Sgt. Chad E. Jenson of Los Angeles, the United States Marine Corps announced.

Elliot was a KC-130 aircraft commander. He joined the Marines in May 2009 and attained the rank of captain in October 2013.

His awards include a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal, two sea service deployment ribbons, Korean defense service medal, two global war on terrorism expeditionary medals, a global war on terrorism service medal, national defense service medal and two letters of appreciation.

Cox joined the Marines in July 2007 and became a staff sergeant in Oct. 2016. He was most recently stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina as a critical skills operator.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. His awards include two Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, a combat action ribbon, a Marine Corps good conduct medal, an inherent resolve campaign medal; three sea service deployment ribbons, two Afghanistan campaign medals, two Armed Forces reserve medals, an Iraq campaign medal; a global war on terrorism service medal, national defense service medal, Navy meritorious unit commendation, a Navy unit commendation medal, a NATO medal-ISAF Afghanistan and letter of appreciation.

Jenson enlisted in Sept. 2010 and attained the rank of sergeant in Oct. 2014. He was also stationed at Camp Lejeune as a critical skills operator.

His awards include a Marine Corps good conduct medal, a global war on terrorism service medal, national defense service medal, Navy meritorious unit commendation, two certificates of commendation, three letters of appreciation and two meritorious masts.

The other 12 Marines killed in the crash were: Maj. Caine M. Goyette; Capt. Sean E. Elliott; Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins; Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson; Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden; Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne; Sgt. Owen J. Lennon; Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare; Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff; Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox; Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat; Sgt. Chad E. Jenson; Sgt. Talon R. Leach; Sgt. Joseph J. Murray; Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman; and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey.

