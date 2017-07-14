50 Customers Affected by Water Main Break in Pico Union
There are 50 customers are without water on Friday after by a water main break in Pico Union, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The 4-inch water main broke around 4 p.m. on Albany Street near Olympic Boulevard.
Crews are currently repairing the break and will continue to work for a few more hours, according to Vonda Page with the Department.
The break poses no risk of a sinkhole or damage to surrounding infrastructures, according Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo.
Albany Street will be closed from Olympic Boulevard to 11th Street until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Cedillo added in a tweet.
34.046339 -118.278974