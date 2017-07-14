× 50 Customers Affected by Water Main Break in Pico Union

There are 50 customers are without water on Friday after by a water main break in Pico Union, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The 4-inch water main broke around 4 p.m. on Albany Street near Olympic Boulevard.

Crews are currently repairing the break and will continue to work for a few more hours, according to Vonda Page with the Department.

The break poses no risk of a sinkhole or damage to surrounding infrastructures, according Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo.

Albany Street will be closed from Olympic Boulevard to 11th Street until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Cedillo added in a tweet.

#PicoUnion Water Break Update: water shut off will effect residents on Albany from Olympic 2 Connecticut + residents on… pic.twitter.com/6dTuVdfapv — Gil Cedillo (@gilcedillocd1) July 15, 2017