Audi R8 Driver Detained in Suspected Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash; Gun Found in Vehicle

Police apprehended a suspected hit-and-run driver who crashed an Audi R8 into an Uber-marked vehicle in Hollywood early Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 12:44 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Place, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Hernandez said.

Investigators believe the Audi driver ran a red light before colliding with a passing Toyota Prius, Hernandez said.

The driver of the Audi fled on foot, but was quickly detained by a police officer who saw him running from the crash.

Video showed an officer apparently retrieving a handgun from the Audi and placing it into a bag.

An Uber sticker could be seen on the windshield of the damaged Prius, but Hernandez did not know if the driver was working for the ride-hailing service at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Hernandez said.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.