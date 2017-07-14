Brand New Food Pyramid With Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry

Renowned Cardiologist and author of the “The Plant Paradox – The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain” Dr. Gundry joined us live to explain why the old food pyramid doesn’t work and he will introduce us to his food pyramid. Dr. Gundry says when you look at the old food pyramid, it’s no wonder why we’ve got so many people who struggle with their weight and understanding of good nutrition. For more information on Dr. Gundry, his book and the food pyramid he created, you can go to his website.
