The Owner of Moulin Bistro Lauren Vrignaud joined us live to celebrate Bastille Day. Moulin will be celebrating all day and into the night with live music at their Newport Beach location and a celebratory dinner for $39 which includes their classic Steak Frite (a rib eye served with peppercorn and béarnaise sauces) as well as all-you-can-drink French wine and beer. Moulin has 2 locations…one at 1000 N Bristol in Newport Beach (949.474.0920) and one at 248 Forest Ave in Laguna Beach (949.715.6990). For more info, you can go to their website.
Celebrating Bastille Day With Moulin Bistro
