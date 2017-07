California Highway Patrol are pursuing a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area on Friday night.

The pursuit began in Whittier after Whittier police attempted to pull over the suspect for running a red light.

The suspect continued driving on the westbound 210 Freeway and traveled through Pasadena, La Crescenta-Montrose and Sunland before merging onto the 5 Freeway around 11 p.m.