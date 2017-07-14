Disney Fans Flock to D23 Expo in Anaheim Featuring ‘Star Wars’ Land Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One entrance is flanked by a TIE fighter representing the evil First Order. The other entryway is dressed as a Resistance encampment with a lifesize X-wing. Beyond is lush greenery contrasting with desert-like domed structures.

This is the alien world of the "Star Wars"-inspired lands coming to Disney's North American theme parks in 2019. A 50-foot model unveiled at the all-things Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim Thursday night showed off a world that looks to be a diverse ecosystem of otherworldly cultures.

While two main attractions are planned, including one that will let guests pilot the famed Millennium Falcon, Disney Imagineers described the area as one that will essentially be large-scale immersive theater.

"A lot of theme park experiences, including our own, are great re-creations of stories — and places where stories happen," said Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge, the creative lead on the projects coming to Disneyland Park in Anaheim and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

