Here’s Why Kids Love Toca Boca Apps

If you have kids, you are probably familiar with the Toca Boca name. They make apps that kids love to play – here’s why.

Toca Boca is quickly becoming a household name – especially if you have kids. The company has been creating kids apps since 2011 and they’ve been downloaded over 150 million times.

They have names like Toca Life Farm, Toca Hair Salon and Toca Town. They aren’t games, exactly, but open ended play. You explore what it’s like to go on a vacation, work on a farm or live in a city. Just about everything on screen is interactive. Think of it as a digital dollhouse. No one wins, no one loses.

CEO Bjorn Jeffery came up with the idea when he noticed the tablet trend taking off. He imagined lots of kids would soon be playing on their iPads at all times. Toca was meant to be different from the standard games they might play or the videos they might watch. Each game is $3 and there are no ads inside, except very effective promotions for other Toca Boca games.

Last year, the company was bought by Spin Master, who also owns properties like Paw Patrol and Hatchimals. Toca Boca just announced they are partnering with Target to bring a new line of clothing and accessories to the stores.

https://tocaboca.com/