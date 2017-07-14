× Investigator With Orange County DA on Leave for Allegedly Leaking Report About Prosecutor’s Rival

An investigator with the Orange County district attorney’s office was put on paid administrative leave Thursday for allegedly leaking an investigative report, according to his attorney Joel Baruch.

The report by investigator Tom Conklin said that despite months of investigation, several allegations against County Supervisor Todd Spitzer – a bitter rival of Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas and a candidate to unseat him in the 2018 race – could not be corroborated.

Baruch denied that either he or Conklin shared the report with the Orange County Register. Baruch said he believed the district attorney’s office leaked the report, and then blamed Conklin as an excuse to oust him.

“I think there’s a good chance [the district attorney’s office] gave the report to the Register,” Baruch said. “They set him up.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.