× LAPD Involved in Shooting After Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building

An officer involved shooting occurred on Friday night after Los Angeles police responded to a barricaded suspect in Hollywood.

Police were called to the scene at Fernwood Avenue and St. Andrews Place around 4:50 p.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

SWAT team arrived at the residence a short while later after the man barricaded himself inside, police said.

A neighbor told KTLA that he heard six shots fired and that the barricaded suspect is a 30-year-old man with mental health issues.

Police did not confirm if the man was shot.