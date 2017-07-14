Red-Tagged Bay Area Home Teetering on Edge of Cliff Listed for $850,000

A spacious, four-bedroom Bay Area home listed for sale at $850,000 seems like a bargain in a neighborhood where homes go for more than $1.5 million. But there’s a catch, and it’s “not for the faint of heart,” the seller’s agent says.

The home in Lafayette, Calif., is teetering perilously on a hillside that partially collapsed during a landslide in February, wiping out the backyard, said the home’s listing agent, Valerie Crowell.

Any buyer who can see the potential and is willing to fork over the cash will have their hands full, because the one-story home is red-tagged — meaning it has been determined to be uninhabitable.

Crowell was upfront about the state of the Chapel Drive property in her description on the real estate website Redfin: The “Grand home on a quiet cul-de-sac has met misfortune.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.