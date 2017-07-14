Released Convicted Murderer Is Sentenced to 44 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit

After serving 20 years in prison for murder, a 54-year-old man in Santa Ana was sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison for robbing a Lake Forest bank and then fleeing from local police in 2015, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Chandler Graham, a Los Angeles man, was found guilty of second degree robbery, assault with a firearm, evading while driving recklessly, unlawful taking of a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon after he led police on a pursuit following an armed robbery in September 2015, the Orange County DA’s office said.

At the time, Graham had been released from prison on parole just four months earlier. He had served 20 years in prison for second degree murder — a killing that happened when Graham led police on another high-speed chase back in 1995, according to the O.C. DA’s office.

Just before the 2015 police pursuit, Graham robbed a credit union in Lake Forest at gunpoint, officials said. He was wearing a disguise and “fled in a vehicle he did not have permission to drive,” a news release from the O.C. DA’s office said.

A high-speed pursuit ensued along Interstate 5 North, with Graham throwing the gun and stolen cash out of the window while his vehicle narrowly missed other cars and collided with the curb at one point, a news release said. His car ran through red lights and stop signs throughout the chase.

Graham was arrested in Tustin after he stopped the car in the road, with no one apparently injured during the pursuit.

But 30 years ago, another police pursuit involving Graham resulted in a man being killed, according to the O.C. DA’s office. In that incident, Graham was drinking in his car when a police officer approached him. He fled in his vehicle and led police on a pursuit — during which his vehicle crashed head-on into victim’s car.

The victim was a father of three and great-grandfather who was on his way to have lunch with his wife of 40 years when the crash happened, officials said. He and his wife were celebrating his last day of work before retirement.

Graham was released from prison 20 years later, in 2015, because the panel for the Board of Parole Hearings found that he “would not pose an unreasonable risk of danger or a threat to public safety if released from prison,” a news release from the O.C. DA’s office said. The DA’s office opposed Graham’s release.