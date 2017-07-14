1 Dead, Possibly More Injured After Small Plane Crashes on Runway at San Gabriel Valley Airport

At least one person died after a small plane crashed at the San Gabriel Valley Airport Friday morning, officials said.

The person was declared dead after firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Vanessa Lonzano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial footage showed the plane had gone down near the airport’s single runway. The craft had crashed during or right after its departure, said Ian Gregor, a public affairs manager for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Although firefighters indicated two people were on board when the plane went down, El Monte Police Lt. Ernie Cramer and Gregor said the plane’s pilot was traveling alone.

The extent and type of the second passengers’ injuries were unknown, firefighters said, though as of 10 a.m. no patients had been taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Conflicting reports from the El Monte Police Department indicated only one person was on board the plane when it went down, Lt. Ernie Cramer said.

FAA registry information showed the aircraft was a fixed wing, single-engine Jansen Pazmany PL-2 manufactured in 1979.

The plane was registered to an Azusa-based company named Progenitech and had a valid certificate issued in July 2014. according to FAA records.

The San Gabriel Valley Airport is located on the 4000 block of Santa Anita Avenue, about one mile north of El Monte in an unincorporated area of L.A. County.

The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and El Monte police planned to investigate the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Irving Last contributed to this report.