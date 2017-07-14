Woman’s Selfie Attempt Causes $200,000 in Damages at L.A. Gallery

The quest for the perfect selfie at a pop-up gallery in Los Angeles known for its Instagram-friendly art took a disastrous turn recently, and it came with a steep price.

The calamitous scene unfolded when an unidentified woman crouched for a selfie in front of a row of crowns displayed individually on pedestals and fell backward, triggering an unstoppable domino effect in a room described by the gallery as “a serene space.”

A video, posted on YouTube Thursday, captured the mishap at the 14th Factory as each pedestal fell onto the next.

Simon Birch, a British-born, Hong Kong-based artist who conceived the art installation, told the New York Times that the selfie fail occurred two weeks ago and caused about $200,000 in damage.

