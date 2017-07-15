Brush Fire Sparked After Car Crash Near 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Approximately 50 Ventura County and Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a 2-acre brush fire after a car went over the side of the road and crashed near the westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley.

The car traveled 200 feet off the freeway near Kuehner and Rocky Peak Road around 8:55 p.m. Saturday night, according to Capt. Stan Ziegler with the Ventura County Fire Department.

One person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, the Department added.

The blaze, known as the Kuehner Fire, is being fueled by rocky, rugged terrain and light wind.

#Kuehnerfire: approx 2 acres with light winds in very rugged terrain. 50 FFs from @LAFD and @VCFD are fighting fire. 2 copters assisting. pic.twitter.com/3CxsFTJzW6 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 16, 2017