Death of Female Technician Killed While Working in Lancaster Home Being Investigated as Homicide: LASD

A woman hired to repair an appliance was found dead in the Lancaster home she was working in, officials said Saturday.

The homeowner called deputies to the residence, in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court, around 11:10 p.m. Friday in regard to a medical emergency, said Lt. Joe Mendoza with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The resident told responding deputies the technician was fixing an appliance when he briefly left his home. When he returned, he found the woman unresponsive on the floor, he said.

The victim, who is described as a white adult, had sustained blunt force trauma to her upper body, according to Mendoza. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time we’re trying to figure out exactly what happened, if anybody entered the house,” Mendoza said.

The homeowner was interviewed by sheriff’s detectives but not placed under arrest, officials said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, although no suspect has been identified, Mendoza said.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.