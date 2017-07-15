Disney Announces Cast for Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Remake With Will Smith as Genie

Disney announced the cast of its upcoming live-action “Aladdin” remake during the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

Disney unveiled Mena Massoud to play the title role of Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, with Will Smith starring as Genie. The announcement came on the heels of rumors the studio was conducting a global search in an attempt to find cast members of Middle Eastern or Indian descent.

A release date was not announced. However, the movie studio did reveal the live-action remake of the 1941 animated film “Dumbo” will hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

Disney also confirmed “Lion King” and “Mulan” as upcoming projects and gave fans a preview of the “Lion King” opening scene. The video was not immediately made available online.

Here’s a look at the complete Walt Disney Studios’ planned releases for 2017-2019:

