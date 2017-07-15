× Man Is Killed by Police After Pursuit Following Domestic Violence Call

A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot in Pacoima early Saturday by Los Angeles police officers following a pursuit, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call about 2 a.m. near O’Melveny Avenue and Clark Street and began chasing the suspect in his vehicle, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver led the officers on a short pursuit before exiting the vehicle a block away at Haddon Avenue and Carl Street and fled on foot, Lopez said.

During the foot chase, a police shooting occurred, Lopez said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.