Teen in Critical Condition, Man Wounded Following Shooting in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager was in critical condition following a shooting at a residence in Pasadena early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the teen and another man injured in the street after they were called to the 400 block of Parke Street around 12:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department.

The second victim, described only as a man in his 30s, was shot only once and was in stable condition. His wound was not life-threatening, officials said.

The teen, however, was suffering from several gunshot wounds, officers said. Paramedics responded and transported both men to the hospital.

Officers said the teen was an adult, but his exact age was unclear.

It was also not immediately clear what led to the shooting, or whether one of the victims was also the aggressor. However, detectives indicated the incident was "not a random act of violence."

No suspect description has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241, or tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.