Trump Supporters, Opponents Hold Competing Rallies in Hollywood

Supporters and opponents of President Trump were scheduled to hold dueling rallies in Hollywood on Saturday afternoon, with one group planning a march that will trigger rolling street closures, according to Los Angeles police.

This is the second time that pro- and anti-Trump groups will have squared off along Hollywood Boulevard. In March, dozens of activists on both sides rallied. Tensions were high, but the demonstrations were relatively peaceful, ending with at least two arrests.

Trump supporters were gathering about 1 p.m. around Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in front of the busy Hollywood and Highland complex. Two hours later, an anti-Trump rally and march are scheduled to begin at the same location.

Trump backer and rally organizer Randi Berger of Encino told the Daily News that she was “calling all patriots” to help protect the former reality TV personality’s Walk of Fame star from being vandalized. Her event is being called “Arrest More Liberals at Their Anti-Trump March,” the paper reported.

