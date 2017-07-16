Female Technician Killed While Working in Lancaster Home Identified by Company

A female technician who was killed while working in a Lancaster home was identified by her boss on Saturday.

Lyndi Fisher, a technician with Arrow Appliance, was called out to a home around 6:10 p.m. Friday to repair a refrigerator, according to Christy M. Savoie-Knop, the owner of the company.

Fisher was found responsive in a home in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court, around 11:10 p.m., authorities said.

She sustained blunt force trauma to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When Fisher’s sister, Carol, called her around 7 p.m. with no response, she assumed her sister was grabbing dinner, Savoie-Knop said.

A short while later Carol went to check on her and noticed the customer looking at Fisher’s work van and walking inside the residence, according to Savoie-Knop. Fisher was no where to be found, Savoie-Knop added.

The customer told responding deputies that the technician was fixing an appliance when he briefly left his home. When he returned, he found Fisher unresponsive on the floor.

He was interviewed by sheriff’s detectives on Friday but not placed under arrest at that time, officials said.

Savoie-Knop has set up a GoFundMe page for Fisher who was a wife and mother of three children. The customer has been arrested on suspicion of killing Fisher, according to the GoFundMe page, but police have not yet confirmed this information.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the Department added on Friday.

34.686785 -118.154163