Martin Landau, Oscar Winner for Role in ‘Ed Wood,’ Dies at 89
Martin Landau, the Oscar-winning veteran who appeared in classic films such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “North By Northwest” and starred in the “Mission: Impossible” television series in the 1960s, has died. He was 89.
Landau died Saturday at UCLA Medical Center where he experienced “unexpected complications” during a short hospitalization, his publicist confirmed.
“We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau,” a statement said.
He won his Academy Award for his portrayal of washed-up Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood.”
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
34.092809 -118.328661