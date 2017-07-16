× Martin Landau, Oscar Winner for Role in ‘Ed Wood,’ Dies at 89

Martin Landau, the Oscar-winning veteran who appeared in classic films such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “North By Northwest” and starred in the “Mission: Impossible” television series in the 1960s, has died. He was 89.

Landau died Saturday at UCLA Medical Center where he experienced “unexpected complications” during a short hospitalization, his publicist confirmed.

“We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau,” a statement said.

He won his Academy Award for his portrayal of washed-up Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood.”

