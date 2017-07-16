Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Was Allegedly Threatening Family in Moreno Valley

Officials responding to a domestic incident in Moreno Valley shot and killed a man, police said Sunday.

Authorities were called to a home on the 12600 block of Memorial Way around 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a man who was accosting his family with a gun, according to Riverside Police Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Responding officials located the man, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Vasquez said.

Police did not provide details on what led up to the fatal use of force, and it was unclear where and how many times the man was shot. Police also did not say how many officers fired their weapons.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Vasquez.

The identities of the deceased man and officers involved have not been disclosed.

Officials did not say how many family members were home at the time of the incident, or how the caller who reported the crime was related to the man.

An investigating into the shooting is ongoing, Vasquez said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.