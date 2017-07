Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With temperatures in valley and low mountain areas in Southern California expected to climb above 100 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, locals and tourists alike were heading to the coast to seek refuge from the summer heat. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 16, 2017.

Hot weather to continue into Sunday for interior sections where heat advisories are in effect. Moderate to high heat risk. #LAheat pic.twitter.com/pUk1g82b6t — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 16, 2017