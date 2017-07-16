× Woman Dies After Passing Out During Dive in Pacific Ocean Near San Pedro

Rescuers were unable to revive a woman who passed out while diving off the coast of San Pedro, authorities said Sunday.

The woman had been diving with a partner, who saw that she was unresponsive while she was underwater, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney.

The Coast Guard was alerted of the incident at 10:22 a.m. Saturday and sent a 45-foot boat to a spot about 6½ miles south of Angels Gate Park in San Pedro.

After the Coast Guard tried to revive the woman with CPR, the Los Angeles County Fire Department took her to a hyperbaric chamber on Santa Catalina Island, Barney said.

