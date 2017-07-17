2 Found Dead Following Hourslong Standoff in Seal Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were found dead inside a Seal Beach apartment following an houslong standoff that came to an end Monday morning.

Police and SWAT officers responded to the apartment building near the intersection of 7th Street and Central Avenue after woman called for help at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

The line was disconnected during the call, Seal Beach Police Department Sgt. Michael Henderson said, adding that witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

Authorities surrounded the building and evacuated nearby homes.

About 2 a.m., officers made entry into the apartment and discovered the two bodies, Henderson said.

Witnesses told KTLA the suspected gunman may have been an off-duty police officer, but investigators have not confirmed any details about the two found inside the apartment.

33.741408 -118.104768