28-Year-Old Man Dies in Fall During ‘Illegal’ Motorcycle Stunt on 15 Freeway in Corona: CHP

A rider was killed Sunday after he stood on his motorcycle during an illegal stunt on the 15 Freeway in Corona and tumbled onto the road, officials said.

Leslie Elliott, a 28-year-old Garden Grove resident, was pronounced dead at Corona Regional Medical Center, according to the Riverside County coroner’s bureau.

Elliott was one of 20 to 30 members of the motorcycle group, Ruthless Ryderz, who were riding on the northbound 15 Freeway near Weirick Road just before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The group was causing traffic woes on the freeway as members slowed and blocked motorists so that riders “could perform illegal stunts on the freeway,” CHP Sgt. Nathan Baer said in a statement.

