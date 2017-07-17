After Yearlong Absence, Fantasmic Returns to Disneyland as Park Celebrates 62nd Anniversary Monday

Just in time for Disneyland’s 62nd anniversary, the nighttime Fantasmic attraction is returning to the Anaheim theme park Monday after it was closed for more than a year due to construction for the upcoming Star Wars land.

The nearly 30-minute long spectacle along the Rivers of America will take place three times Monday night, at 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., according to Disneyland’s website.

Fantasmic, which has been around for a quarter of a century, incorporates special effects, pyrotechnics, music and action sequences as it offers a vivid glimpse into Mickey Mouse’s imagination.

The newly reopened attraction “will combine with innovative, state-of-the-art projection technology for brighter and more vibrant visuals than ever before,” Disney said in a blog post.

It will also feature new scenes inspired by “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” as well a live-action adventure “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

FastPass is also now available for the attraction.

Fantasmic has been closed since Jan. 2016, as Disneyland prepared to begin construction on the Star Wars-themed land.

It’s reopening happens to coincide with the iconic theme park’s 62nd anniversary, which Disneyland is also celebrating on Monday.