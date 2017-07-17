1-Year-Old Boy Found Safe Following Amber Alert Out of Monterey County

A 1-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert in Monterey County has been found safe Monday morning, according to officials.

Emiliano Salinas is seen in a photo provided by the California Highway Patrol.

The Amber Alert had been issued for Emiliano Salinas, who was abducted about 4:47 a.m. from Soledad and was believed to be with the suspect in a white 1992 Honda Accord, the California Highway Patrol stated.

The car has a California license plate number of 6RGB061.

Salinas was believed to be in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The Amber Alert was deactivated after the boy was safely located, the CHP tweeted at 8:23 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

 

