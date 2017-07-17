Drugstore Beauty Finds With Refinery29

Posted 10:46 AM, July 17, 2017, by

Refinery29’s Lexy Lebsack joins us live with drugstore beauty products for your hair, skin and body to help keep you glowing through the summer. At Refinery29, they regularly test the best products and talk with hair and makeup stylists to get their favorite picks. For more beauty and style advice from Refinery29, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.