Hospital Negligence Led to High School Cheerleader’s Sudden Death, Stockton Family Says

A grieving Stockton family claims San Joaquin General Hospital staff's negligence led to a 15-year-old's death.

Yunique Morris died last Thursday.

The 15-year-old was a healthy, active student and cheerleader at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton.

Two weeks ago, Yunique complained of ongoing chest pain and was seen by her doctor at San Joaquin General Hospital, KTLA sister station KTXL reported Friday.

Speaking to the Sacramento-area television station, Yunique's grandmother, Wanda Ely, said the teen's doctor diagnosed her with chest wall pain. She was given pain medication and antibiotics then placed on bed rest.

“Her health just started going downhill," Ely said. "It got to the point where she couldn’t even go up and down a flight of stairs without getting out of breath.”

A few days later she returned to her doctor. The family said the doctor insisted her illness was minor and she was experiencing inflammation.

Yunique's mother was still concerned, so she asked for an X-ray. Days passed, but Yunique's health did not improve.

“She felt nobody is helping her and she didn’t really understand what was going through her body but she knew something wasn’t right," Ely said.

Then last Thursday Yunique sent her mother an urgent text message.

"I NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL, I JUST PASSED OUT, I’M THROWING UP NOW," the message read.

Her older brother rushed her to the emergency room at San Joaquin General where doctors found numerous blood clots in her chest. She died within hours.

Devastated by the teen's death, Ely and her family are looking for answers.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Children's Hospital in Oakland. The family said a cause of death won't be known until at least late next week.

An administrator with the hospital told KTXL that the hospital could not comment on the incident because of patient confidentiality.

Yunique's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the her funeral.