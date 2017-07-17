Husband, Wife Found Dead in Chatsworth Home

Police are investigating the scene where a husband and wife were found dead in a Chatsworth home on Monday.

Officers were called to the residence in the 10400 block of Canoga Avenue just after 7 a.m., said Tony Im, a media relations officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man and woman were dead when police arrived, Im said. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

The couple was described by officials as being in their 50s.

No suspects were outstanding, police said, though officials would not say whether the incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Authorities had yet to determine whether the two lived in the home where their bodies were found, Im said.

No further details were immediately available.

