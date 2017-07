Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jake Paul is a social media star with over 8.5 million followers on platforms like Instagram and Youtube.

The 20-year-old Disney star's stunts -- like lighting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool -- have all gained a loyal following online. But his neighbors in West Hollywood are not as excited about the eye-catching stunts, and he could be facing a class action public nuisance lawsuit.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 17, 2017.