Legislation to Extend California’s Cap-and-Trade Program Passes Through State Senate Committee

The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced hotly contested legislation on climate change and air quality on Monday afternoon, setting the stage for a vote of the full Legislature later in the evening.

The two measures would extend the cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions, and require tougher regulations on pollution in disadvantaged communities.

The legislation is the product of intense negotiations with Gov. Jerry Brown, environmentalists, industry lobbyists and lawmakers.

“It’s a comprehensive approach that’s been needed for a long time,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) told the committee.

