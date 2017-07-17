Police Arrest Man Accused of Masturbating While Watching People Swim at Connecticut Hotel

Police in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, said they arrested a man suspected of masturbating while looking out of a hotel window at a pool where people were swimming.

Donald Shamber, 52, was spotted by a woman and her daughter while they were at the Travelodge Inn & Suites Hotel on South Center Street on Sunday just before 10:30 p.m., WFSB reported.

The woman told police Shamber was standing in the window of his room facing out. The curtain was described as being half open. Shamber was looking at the pool while touching his genitals, police said.

Shamber was charged with violating public indecency, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Monday.