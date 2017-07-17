× Man Arrested in Oxnard After Allegedly Shooting Himself and Then Blaming Someone Else

A man in Oxnard has pled not guilty to felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm resulting in injury and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of ammunition after he allegedly shot himself in the stomach and then said another person did it, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Tyler Acosta, 25, pled not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday after being arrested on Thursday on charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Authorities said Acosta shot himself in the abdomen with a handgun.

In late April, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the Ojai Valley Hospital emergency room about a gunshot victim there, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

At the hospital, they found Acosta with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he allegedly told them that he had been walking through a field near North Ventura Avenue and Crooked Palm Road in Ventura when he was confronted by a man who accused him of theft, according to Ventura County officials. The two men got into a physical fight, and then the other man produced a handgun and shot Acosta with it, according to the account that sheriff’s deputies say Acosta told them.

However, “physical evidence obtained that night” and further investigation since then all indicate that Acosta’s account is not entirely true, Sgt. Ron Chips said. It appears that Acosta actually shot himself in the abdomen, not someone else, Chips said.

Over the course of their investigation, Ventura County detectives found evidence indicating Acosta had been in unlawful possession of a handgun. Acosta also had a 2013 conviction for being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm — a charge that prohibited him from legally possessing firearms and ammunition, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

That is why Acosta allegedly lied to authorities about having a handgun and shooting himself with it, according to Chips.

“He didn’t want to tell the true story,” Chips said.

Since the case is ongoing, Chips said Ventura County officials cannot not release any more information about what they believe really happened when Acosta shot himself in the stomach.

Acosta was arrested on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard. Officials found a fixed blade dagger as well as “a usable quantity of methamphetamine and prescription medication” in Acosta’s possession at the time of his arrest, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail with his bail set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 28 at Ventura County Superior Court.